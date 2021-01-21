SHIELD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $160,555.23 and $99.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,312.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.21 or 0.03861766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00421328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.01412223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00586762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00437825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00285465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023302 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

