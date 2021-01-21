ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $130.16 and last traded at $132.38. Approximately 684,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 513,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.05.

Specifically, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $3,362,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,268.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,938 shares of company stock worth $39,962,022. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

