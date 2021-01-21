SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Cap of $175,388.48

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, SHPING has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $175,388.48 and approximately $11,251.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

