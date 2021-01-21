Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,678 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.