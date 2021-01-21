Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €139.75 ($164.41) and last traded at €138.95 ($163.47). Approximately 119,635 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €138.35 ($162.76).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAF shares. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.71 and a 200 day moving average of €95.60.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

