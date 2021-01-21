Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,559. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last three months.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

