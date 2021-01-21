Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $9.30 on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 11,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.