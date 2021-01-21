Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of SI opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

