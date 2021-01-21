Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director David L. Ralph Sells 3,750 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLP opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.