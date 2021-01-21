Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 15,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

