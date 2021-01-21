Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 391,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 444,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

