Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Up 13.6%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 13,377,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 3,328,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

