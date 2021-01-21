Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,100 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,009. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

