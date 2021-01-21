Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $127.76. 39,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,247. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

