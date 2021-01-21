Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

