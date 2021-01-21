Sippican Capital Advisors Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,828 shares of company stock worth $4,223,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

