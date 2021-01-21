Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,185 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

