Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WestRock by 8.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in WestRock by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 343,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,163 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,825. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

