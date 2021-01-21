Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

