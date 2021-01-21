Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 4,379 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXO stock remained flat at $$65.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,140. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

