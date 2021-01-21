Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 755 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Lennar stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,026. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

