Skin Elements Limited (SKN.AX) (ASX:SKN) Insider Filippo (Phil) Giglia Acquires 744,281 Shares of Stock

Skin Elements Limited (SKN.AX) (ASX:SKN) insider Filippo (Phil) Giglia purchased 744,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$44,656.86 ($31,897.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Skin Elements Limited (SKN.AX) Company Profile

Skin Elements Limited, a skin care company, engages in developing and commercializing natural and organic skin care products. The company focuses on marketing its SolÃ©o Organics brand of natural and organic sunscreen products. It is also developing products under the Elizabeth Jane Natural Cosmetics name; natural pawpaw based PapyaActivs therapeutics range under the McArthur Skincare name; and SkinEssience natural skincare products.

