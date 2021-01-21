Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $503,168.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00287925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00068775 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

