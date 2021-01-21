Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

