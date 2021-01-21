Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.