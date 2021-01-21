Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,744 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

KEY stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

