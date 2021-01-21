Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,881 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

