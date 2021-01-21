Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 179.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

