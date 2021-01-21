Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

