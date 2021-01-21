Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

