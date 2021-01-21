Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 31,467 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

