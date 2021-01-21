Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 7,513 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

