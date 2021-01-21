Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,277. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

