Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,631,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

