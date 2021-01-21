Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $379,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after purchasing an additional 257,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.19. 13,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

