Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.88. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

