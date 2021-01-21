Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 55,970 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,970 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,426. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.