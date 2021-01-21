Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 585 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.68. 15,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

