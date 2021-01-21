Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.04.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $281.88 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $353,751,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.