Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.37. 539,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 353,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOHU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $697.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.