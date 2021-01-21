SolarCoin (SLR) Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $26.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00417519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,167,141 coins and its circulating supply is 62,074,441 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.