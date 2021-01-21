SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $371.00 to $387.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $317.80 and last traded at $317.18. Approximately 2,499,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,666,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.18.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.