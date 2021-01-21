Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

