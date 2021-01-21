SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0961 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. SOLVE has a total market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $83,354.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076024 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,709,629 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

