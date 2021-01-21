Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.93. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 36,584 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $312,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

