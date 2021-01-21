Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

SOTK opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

