Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

