Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Southwest Gas by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

