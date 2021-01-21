Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 372.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $164.49.

