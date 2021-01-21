Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of JMIA opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

